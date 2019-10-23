Home

Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
8:45 AM - 9:45 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
241 South Main
North Canton, OH
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
241 South Main
North Canton, OH
Larry J. Yeary Sr.


1939 - 2019
Larry J. Yeary Sr. Obituary
Larry J.

Yeary, Sr.

Calling hours will be held at the Church at 8:45 am, on Friday, Oct. 25th, one hour prior to the Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. The Celebrant will be Fr. Thomas Bishop, a good friend of Larry's. A luncheon will be provided following Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations/Mass requests may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church, 241 South Main, North Canton, Ohio 44720. Condolences or fond memories may be sent to: www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com.

Rossi, 330-492-5839
Published in The Repository on Oct. 23, 2019
