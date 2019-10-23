|
Larry J.
Yeary, Sr.
Calling hours will be held at the Church at 8:45 am, on Friday, Oct. 25th, one hour prior to the Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. The Celebrant will be Fr. Thomas Bishop, a good friend of Larry's. A luncheon will be provided following Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations/Mass requests may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church, 241 South Main, North Canton, Ohio 44720. Condolences or fond memories may be sent to: www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com.
Rossi, 330-492-5839
Published in The Repository on Oct. 23, 2019