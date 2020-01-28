Home

POWERED BY

Services
Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Lizer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry James "Jim" Lizer


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry James "Jim" Lizer Obituary
Larry James "Jim" Lizer

Age 75, of Louisville, Ohio passed away peacefully, in his home, Friday, January 24, 2020. He was born January 9, 1945 in Canton, Ohio to Emery "Jim" and Hazel (Speck) Lizer. He was a 1963 graduate of Louisville High School. Jim served in the Army Corp of Engineers, was retired, after 30 years of service, from the Timken Co. and he was the 20+ year owner of Air Bear Heating and Cooling. He was a longtime coach and supporter of youth sports.

Jim is survived by his wife, Beverly (Mattern) Lizer; two sons, James Lizer and Troy (Connie) Lizer; three sisters, Sandy Moretta, Joyce (Joseph) Briestensky and Janice (Timothy) Griffith; six grandchildren, James (Megan), Cari, Jason, Derek, Abigail, and Emily Lizer; and many nieces and nephews.

Dad, I cherish all the games we played, in noonday sun and shade; Your patience gave me confidence, to be the best in every sense. Thanks for being my Dad and coach; In sports and Life, the same approach: It matters less, the winners name, than how the person played the game.

No services are planned at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to: Louisville Athletics for the High School Baseball program. Online condolences may be left at

www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -