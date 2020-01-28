|
|
Larry James "Jim" Lizer
Age 75, of Louisville, Ohio passed away peacefully, in his home, Friday, January 24, 2020. He was born January 9, 1945 in Canton, Ohio to Emery "Jim" and Hazel (Speck) Lizer. He was a 1963 graduate of Louisville High School. Jim served in the Army Corp of Engineers, was retired, after 30 years of service, from the Timken Co. and he was the 20+ year owner of Air Bear Heating and Cooling. He was a longtime coach and supporter of youth sports.
Jim is survived by his wife, Beverly (Mattern) Lizer; two sons, James Lizer and Troy (Connie) Lizer; three sisters, Sandy Moretta, Joyce (Joseph) Briestensky and Janice (Timothy) Griffith; six grandchildren, James (Megan), Cari, Jason, Derek, Abigail, and Emily Lizer; and many nieces and nephews.
Dad, I cherish all the games we played, in noonday sun and shade; Your patience gave me confidence, to be the best in every sense. Thanks for being my Dad and coach; In sports and Life, the same approach: It matters less, the winners name, than how the person played the game.
No services are planned at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to: Louisville Athletics for the High School Baseball program. Online condolences may be left at
Published in The Repository on Jan. 28, 2020