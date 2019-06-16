|
Larry L. Barnes
Age 83, of Canton, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, in his home surrounded by his family. He was born July 4, 1935, in Canton, to the late Lowell and Lucille (Shew) Barnes. Larry was a 1954 graduate of Canton South High School and a member of First Christian Church, Canton. Larry retired from Macy's and was employed in retail sales for more than 40 years. In addition to his parents, Larry is preceded in death by one son, Ricky Barnes; one brother, David Barnes.
He is survived by his partner of 50 years, Charles "Chuck" McFadden; daughter, Deniece Barnes-Tedrick; granddaughter, Deidra Harvey; great-grandson, Brayden Moore; sister, Joann Bagent; canine companion, "Bobby"; and several beloved nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be conducted in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home with Ed Barnes officiating. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at:
www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Kreighbaum-Sanders,
330-484-2525
Published in The Repository on June 16, 2019