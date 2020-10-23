Larry L. Seebach
age 68, or Sarasota, Florida, passed away peacefully on October 14. 2020, following a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on January 14, 1952 in Canton, son to the late Leland and Donna (Oberlin) Seebach. Larry was a man of faith having belonged to Fellowship Church of Englewood Inc. in Florida. He loved riding his Harley and attending many rallies across the country including Sturgis and Daytona. He never met a stranger and had many friends. He enjoyed the time spent with his breakfast buddies in South Florida, but nothing brought great enjoyment than the time he spent with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his niece, Heather Beall. Survivors include his brother, Terry (Janice) Seebach; sister, Karen (Rod) Beall as well as numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the caring staff at Tidewell Hospice in North Port, Florida, for their exceptional care.
With mask and social distancing guidelines being observed, causal calling hours will be held Sunday afternoon from 2-4 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON Chapel, feel free to wear jeans, boots, Harley gear or whatever you are comfortable in. Funeral service will be private for family. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in his name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Fellowship Church of Englewood Inc. in Englewood, Florida. Those wishing to send their online condolences may visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com
