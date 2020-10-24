1/
Larry L. Seebach
Larry L. Seebach

With mask and social distancing guidelines being observed, causal calling hours will be held Sunday afternoon from 2-4 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON Chapel, feel free to wear jeans, boots, Harley gear or whatever you are comfortable in.

Funeral service will be private for family. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in his name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Fellowship Church of Englewood Inc. in Englewood, Florida. Those wishing to send their online condolences may visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home,

330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
