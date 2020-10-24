Larry L. Seebach
With mask and social distancing guidelines being observed, causal calling hours will be held Sunday afternoon from 2-4 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON Chapel, feel free to wear jeans, boots, Harley gear or whatever you are comfortable in.
Funeral service will be private for family. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in his name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Fellowship Church of Englewood Inc. in Englewood, Florida. Those wishing to send their online condolences may visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home,
330-477-6721