Larry L. Whitaker
77, of Perry Township, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 following an extended illness. Larry was born in Waverly, Ohio on October 17, 1942 the son of the late Thomas C. and Helen J. (Woods) Whitaker. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1960 and attended Stark Technical School. He retired from Babcock and Wilcox in 2002. He was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed going to Panera Bread, and he loved watching sports, including OSU, the Browns, the Indians, and the Cavs.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Mildred Whitaker. Larry and his wife, Nancy, celebrated 55 years of marriage on Nov. 21, 2019. Also surviving are brothers, Jack (Linda) Whitaker, Rodney (Donna) Whitaker, and stepbrother, Don Price, as well as sisters-in-law, Sue (David) Klekner and Sandra Gravius. Although Nancy and Larry had no children, he was a "father" to many nieces and nephews, extended family, and two godchildren. He treasured many dear friends.
A Celebration of Larry's life will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home. Rev. Dr. Allan Brown will be officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the : 408 9th Street SW, Suite 3400, Canton, Ohio 44707, a or pay it forward with a random act of kindness. Nancy would like to thank all who cared for Larry, including his Mercy and Aultman Doctors, hospital staff, Amherst Meadows, and especially Aultman Hospice at the end of his life.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 10, 2019