Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
1:30 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
Larry L. Whitaker


1942 - 2019
Larry L. Whitaker Obituary
Larry L. Whitaker

A Celebration of Larry's life will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home. Rev. Dr. Allan Brown will be officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the : 408 9th Street SW, Suite 3400, Canton, OH 44707, a or pay it forward with a random act of kindness.

Published in The Repository on Dec. 11, 2019
