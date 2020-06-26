Larry Lee Sherhag



83 years. Larry was born on October 07, 1936 in Canton, Ohio and passed away peacefully at home in Tampa, Florida on June 15, 2020. Living in Ohio Larry graduated from Beach City High School class of 1954 where he excelled as a multi-sport athlete. After serving his country for four years in the U.S. Air Force as a weather specialist, Larry gravitated to the railroad industry and spent his career riding the rails as a conductor retiring from the Wheeling and Lake Erie Railroad. Larry was a fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes, the Cleveland Browns and Indians, and the Tampa Bay Rays. After being snowbirds Larry and his wife Pat Sherhag permanently relocated to Regency Cove in Tampa, Florida in 2013 where many close friendships were made but his heart was always in Ohio. As a history buff Larry read many books and was a great conversationalist. He watched his sports teams and enjoyed working crossword puzzles, playing cards and having a cold beer.



Larry was a true family man married to Pat for 59 years; and very proud of his children to whom he imparted his wisdom. Survivors include Daughter Michelle McGuire and partner Michael Kuzel, son Roger Sherhag and wife Roberta, son Phillip Gabe Sherhag and wife Cindy. Brother Michael Sherhag and wife Kathy, sister-in-law Pati Sherhag, and eight grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren. Larry was preceded in death by his son Douglas Sherhag and brothers Tom Sherhag and Richard Sherhag. Larry will truly be missed by all who had the pleasure to know him.



A funeral mass will be held at St. Patrick's church in Tampa, Florida on July 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. A graveside memorial service will be held July 14, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.at Calvary Cemetery in Massillon, Ohio.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store