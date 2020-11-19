Larry Louis Risher
72, of Massillon, passed away Tuesday, November 17th, surrounded by loving family in his home. Born in Chicago on October 22, 1948, a son of the late Charles and Nelda (Heisler) Risher, also preceded in death by two brothers William and Charles Risher. Fun loving and always joking, Larry was a fan of the Cleveland Browns, classical music, bird watching and an avid angler.
Survived by three daughters Lisa Fanning, of Walnut Creek, Angela (Rickey) Webster, of Massillon, Brittany Risher, of Canton; two sons Larry (Robbee) Wheeler, of Strasburg and Jonathan Risher, of Canton as well as eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A memorial will be held at a later date. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com
.
Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home
Locally Owned Since 1917
330-455-0293