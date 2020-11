Larry Louis Risher72, of Massillon, passed away Tuesday, November 17th, surrounded by loving family in his home. Born in Chicago on October 22, 1948, a son of the late Charles and Nelda (Heisler) Risher, also preceded in death by two brothers William and Charles Risher. Fun loving and always joking, Larry was a fan of the Cleveland Browns, classical music, bird watching and an avid angler.Survived by three daughters Lisa Fanning, of Walnut Creek, Angela (Rickey) Webster, of Massillon, Brittany Risher, of Canton; two sons Larry (Robbee) Wheeler, of Strasburg and Jonathan Risher, of Canton as well as eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.A memorial will be held at a later date. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral HomeLocally Owned Since 1917330-455-0293