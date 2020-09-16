1/1
LARRY MACK MASTERS
1938 - 2020
Larry Mack Masters

Age 81 of East Canton passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 following a brief illness. He was born in in East Bernstadt, KY on November 19, 1938 to the John and Rachel Master. Larry proudly served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Shangri-La and USS Hornet aircraft carriers. He was a life member of American Sportsman's Club of East Canton, Lion's Club of East Canton and Masonic Lodge. He was a self-employed dry wall contractor and an outdoorsman. Larry loved to spoil kids and help anyone in need who needed. He loved being Santa Claus to everyone.

In addition to his parents, Larry is preceded in death by sisters: Mary Rose Edwards, Audrey Howard, Betty Burkhart, Stella Say, and brother Jerry Masters. Larry is survived by two sons, Andy and John Masters, one granddaughter, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A private family service will be held in Kentucky. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.

Published in The Repository on Sep. 16, 2020.
