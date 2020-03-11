|
Larry Miner
age 53 of Canton passed away after a courageous battle with cancer. Larry attended East Canton High School and worked at Bethel Miller Memorials. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time outdoors and working on cars in his free time.
He is survived by his brother, Kurt (Crystal) Miner of Canton; sons, Larry (Christy) Miner, Michael (Cassie) Wright; daughters, Kristina (Shane) Alspaugh, Cynthia (Jake) Solvey, and Kayla (Dan) Rexrode all of East Canton; grandchildren, Tori and Tana Alspaugh, Danny and Allie Miner, Hayden and Madison Solvey; and his lifelong best friend, Jimmy Allen of Boardman, Ohio. Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Emerson and Sharon Miner; brothers, Emerson and Ronnie Miner; and grandson, Zaine Alspaugh.
Memorial services will be held at Paquelet Falk Funeral Home in Louisville, Ohio on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Larry's name to Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home. Condolences and special memories may be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com.
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
330-875-2811
Published in The Repository on Mar. 11, 2020