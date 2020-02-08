The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spidell Funeral Homes Inc. - Mount Eaton Chapel
15900 East Main Street
Mount Eaton, OH 44659
(330) 359-5252
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church
7605 Pleasant Home Rd.
Sterling, OH
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church
7605 Pleasant Home Rd.
Sterling, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Pittman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Pittman


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Pittman Obituary
Larry Pittman

82 of Smithville, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Smithville Western Care Center after a long battle with Vascular Dementia/ Alzheimer's. Larry was born June 2, 1937 in Sistersville, W.Va., to the late Lester and Pauline Kirby Pittman (Long). He married Marilyn Nussbaum of Dalton, Ohio, April 15, 1955. She survives. He is also survived by their two children, Vicki (Kevin Burke) Shaffer of Cape Coral, Fla. and Jamie (Deb) Pittman of Orrville, Ohio; grandchildren, Sarah (Jared) Moomaw of New Bern, N.C., Seth Shaffer of Walton Hills, Ohio, Ben (Emily) Shaffer of Burbank, Ohio, Jessica (Daniel) Wintrow of Wooster, Ohio, and Ashley Ross of Wooster, Ohio; great grandchildren, Lukas, Lillian, and Claire Moomaw, Caden Shaffer, Jaelynn Warren and Gunner Kelbly; brothers, Dick (Phyllis) Pittman, Jim (Sue) Pittman and Les (Leslie) Pittman; and many nieces and nephews.

Larry attended Kent State University and graduated from Moody Bible Institute. He had been a Pastor, Youth Pastor, and taught Bible Studies for many years. He had been a member of the Ohio National Guard and US Army Reserve. He had been owner of Pittman Plumbing, involved with Little League, Boy Scouts, and Booster Club. Larry had many hobbies over the years: Participating in 18th Century Living History, camping, hiking, restoring canoes and canoeing, fishing, hunting with muzzleloaders, toy trains, and antiquing. Most of all, he enjoyed being with his family and friends.

A Celebration of Life Service with Pastor Stephen Olsen officiating will be held 11:00, Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, PO Box 426, Smithville, OH 44677. (GPS address: 7605 Pleasant Home Rd., Sterling, OH 44276.) Visitation will be before the service from 9:00 to 10:30. Larry was the first Pastor at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, any donations be made to the Church. There will be a private burial at Stanwood Cemetery, 14715 Stanwood St. SW, Navarre, OH 44662. The family wishes to thank the caring Willows Staff of Smithville Western Care Center who lovingly took care of Larry the years he spent with them. A thank you, also, to LifeCare Hospice for the wonderful help they have been to Larry and to the family. Spidell Funeral Home of Mount Eaton is assisting the family.

Spidell - Mount Eaton

330-359-5252

www.spidellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spidell Funeral Homes Inc. - Mount Eaton Chapel
Download Now