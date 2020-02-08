|
Larry Pittman
82 of Smithville, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Smithville Western Care Center after a long battle with Vascular Dementia/ Alzheimer's. Larry was born June 2, 1937 in Sistersville, W.Va., to the late Lester and Pauline Kirby Pittman (Long). He married Marilyn Nussbaum of Dalton, Ohio, April 15, 1955. She survives. He is also survived by their two children, Vicki (Kevin Burke) Shaffer of Cape Coral, Fla. and Jamie (Deb) Pittman of Orrville, Ohio; grandchildren, Sarah (Jared) Moomaw of New Bern, N.C., Seth Shaffer of Walton Hills, Ohio, Ben (Emily) Shaffer of Burbank, Ohio, Jessica (Daniel) Wintrow of Wooster, Ohio, and Ashley Ross of Wooster, Ohio; great grandchildren, Lukas, Lillian, and Claire Moomaw, Caden Shaffer, Jaelynn Warren and Gunner Kelbly; brothers, Dick (Phyllis) Pittman, Jim (Sue) Pittman and Les (Leslie) Pittman; and many nieces and nephews.
Larry attended Kent State University and graduated from Moody Bible Institute. He had been a Pastor, Youth Pastor, and taught Bible Studies for many years. He had been a member of the Ohio National Guard and US Army Reserve. He had been owner of Pittman Plumbing, involved with Little League, Boy Scouts, and Booster Club. Larry had many hobbies over the years: Participating in 18th Century Living History, camping, hiking, restoring canoes and canoeing, fishing, hunting with muzzleloaders, toy trains, and antiquing. Most of all, he enjoyed being with his family and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service with Pastor Stephen Olsen officiating will be held 11:00, Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, PO Box 426, Smithville, OH 44677. (GPS address: 7605 Pleasant Home Rd., Sterling, OH 44276.) Visitation will be before the service from 9:00 to 10:30. Larry was the first Pastor at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, any donations be made to the Church. There will be a private burial at Stanwood Cemetery, 14715 Stanwood St. SW, Navarre, OH 44662. The family wishes to thank the caring Willows Staff of Smithville Western Care Center who lovingly took care of Larry the years he spent with them. A thank you, also, to LifeCare Hospice for the wonderful help they have been to Larry and to the family. Spidell Funeral Home of Mount Eaton is assisting the family.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 8, 2020