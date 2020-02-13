|
|
|
Larry Pittman
A Celebration of Life Service with Pastor Stephen Olsen officiating will be held 11:00, Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, PO Box 426, Smithville, OH 44677. (GPS address: 7605 Pleasant Home Rd., Sterling, OH 44276.) Visitation will be before the service from 9:00 to 10:30. Larry was the first Pastor at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, any donations be made to the Church. There will be a private burial at Stanwood Cemetery, 14715 Stanwood St. SW, Navarre, OH 44662.
Spidell - Mount Eaton
330-359-5252
www.spidellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Feb. 13, 2020