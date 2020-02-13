Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spidell Funeral Homes Inc. - Mount Eaton Chapel
15900 East Main Street
Mount Eaton, OH 44659
(330) 359-5252
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church
7605 Pleasant Home Rd.
Sterling, OH
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church
7605 Pleasant Home Rd.
Sterling, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Pittman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Pittman

Send Flowers
Larry Pittman Obituary
Larry Pittman

A Celebration of Life Service with Pastor Stephen Olsen officiating will be held 11:00, Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, PO Box 426, Smithville, OH 44677. (GPS address: 7605 Pleasant Home Rd., Sterling, OH 44276.) Visitation will be before the service from 9:00 to 10:30. Larry was the first Pastor at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, any donations be made to the Church. There will be a private burial at Stanwood Cemetery, 14715 Stanwood St. SW, Navarre, OH 44662.

Spidell - Mount Eaton

330-359-5252

www.spidellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -