Larry R. Kracker, IIAge 55, of Fairlawn, Ohio died suddenly Friday evening May 8, 2020 in his home. Born in Ft. Worth, Texas, he grew up in Massillon before moving to Fairlawn twenty-three years ago. He was a graduate of Massillon Washington High School, Akron University and Ohio University. He was employed by J.T.M. Inc in Solon, was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church in Canton, the American Chemical Society and was a marathon runner, running in the Boston Marathon several times.He is survived by his wife, Kara (Kurlinski) Kracker; son, Nicholas Kracker; daughters, Megan Kracker, Natalie Kracker all of the home; father, Larry Kracker; sisters, Anita (Stephen) Maggiore and Jennifer (Derrick) Dave all of Canton. He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Romas Kracker who died in 1995.A private Mass of Christian burial for the family will be in St. Peter Catholic Church with Fr. John E. Sheridan as celebrant. Entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.