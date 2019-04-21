Home

Rivertree Massillon Church
1600 Main Ave W
Massillon, OH 44647
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:30 PM
RiverTree Massillon
1600 Main St
Larry R. Reed, 76 of Massillon, passed away in Frostproof, Florida, December 11, 2018, surrounded by family and staff of Good Shepherd Hospice. Larry, a truck driver who

retired from Roadway.

Larry is survived by his wife, Peggy; daughters, Cherrie Yohe [Ken] and Paula Reed; and sister, Gleneda Powers [John]. His grandsons: Jance Reed [Kristie], Stephen

Mottice, Ken and Matthew Yohe and great grandsons: Hunter, Sawyer and Jayden also are feeling the loss of their grandpa. Larry was born in Lore City, Ohio; predeceased by parents, Harry and Emma Reed; siblings: Clarence, Bill, Vernadelle and Georgia. Larry enjoyed music, racing,

auctions and traveling with his wife of 53 years.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 27th., 1:30 p.m., at RiverTree Massillon, 1600 Main St. W. Donations in his memory may be made to The Legacy Project, P.O. Box 36747, Canton, OH 44735 or The Martin Center, 1253 3rd St. S.E., Canton, OH 44707.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 21, 2019
