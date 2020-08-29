Larry R. Sexauer
"Together Again"
74, of Sebring, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at the Crandall Medical Center.
Born in Alliance, on June 1, 1946, a son of the late Richard B. and Frances Lenora (Oyster) Sexauer, also preceded in death by wife, Kathy (Freeman) Sexauer. He was a member of the Solid Rock Apostolic Church of Alliance.
Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, September 1st., at 11:00 AM in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home with Pastor Chalmer W. Perkins officiating. Burial will take place in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens following the services. Friends and Family may call one hour prior to services. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com
Waltner- SIMCHAK Funeral Home
Locally Owned Since 1917
330-455-0293