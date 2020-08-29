1/1
Larry R. Sexauer
1946 - 2020
Larry R. Sexauer

"Together Again"

74, of Sebring, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at the Crandall Medical Center.

Born in Alliance, on June 1, 1946, a son of the late Richard B. and Frances Lenora (Oyster) Sexauer, also preceded in death by wife, Kathy (Freeman) Sexauer. He was a member of the Solid Rock Apostolic Church of Alliance.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, September 1st., at 11:00 AM in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home with Pastor Chalmer W. Perkins officiating. Burial will take place in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens following the services. Friends and Family may call one hour prior to services. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com

Waltner- SIMCHAK Funeral Home

Locally Owned Since 1917

330-455-0293

Published in The Repository on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
SEP
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
(330) 455-0293
