Or Copy this URL to Share

Larry R. Sexauer



74, of Sebring, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at the Crandall Medical Center.



Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, September 1st., at 11:00 AM in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home with Pastor Chalmer W. Perkins officiating. Burial will take place in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens following the services.



Friends and Family may call one hour prior to services.



Waltner- SIMCHAK



Funeral Home



Locally Owned Since 1917



330-455-0293



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store