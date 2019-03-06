|
Larry Ray Eller 1952-2019
Age 66, of North Canton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019 following a brief illness. He was born on March 12, 1952 in Canton. He served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. Larry was an avid bowler and enjoyed spending quality time with friends and family.
He is survived by his wife, Lucinda, of 46 years; daughter, Heather Eller; son, Derek (Crystal) Eller; five grandchildren; one sister; and two brothers.
A celebration of life will be posted on social media. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Aultman Compassionate Care Center. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home, North Canton, 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 6, 2019