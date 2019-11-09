Home

Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
8:00 PM
Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
LARRY S. HAINES


1942 - 2019
LARRY S. HAINES Obituary
Larry S. Haines

age 77 of Massillon, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center. He was born March 22, 1942, son of the late Harry and Melba (Orr) Haines. Larry found joy in working at the Massillon City Parks. Larry played for the Massillon Tigers and was a member of the 1959 State and National Championship team. He was a member of Massillon Football Booster Club for over 50 years. He proudly served in the U.S. Army.

Larry is survived by daughter, Inger Ryder; sons, Larry (Kim) Haines and Harry (Danielle) Haines; two sisters; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by wife, Mary Haines; infant daughter, Sylvia; his parents; and son-in-law, Tim Ryder.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 5 to 8 P.M. at Heitger Funeral Home - Massillon Chapel.

Memorial service will follow beginning at 8 P.M. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Massillon Tiger Booster Club. Condolences to the family may be made at: www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Nov. 9, 2019
