Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
(330) 877-9364
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
LARRY SAMUEL STOUT


1940 - 2019
LARRY SAMUEL STOUT Obituary
Larry Samuel Stout

age 79, of Hartville, left his earthly home to join beloved family in Heaven, Monday, September 16, 2019. He was born August 10, 1940 in Hartville to the late Samuel and Clara (Kinsley) Stout. He retired from Monarch. He was known for his poetry and enjoyed physical fitness.

Survived by his sisters Donna (Wayne) Oswald and Mona Collins; and 7 nieces and nephews, 14 great-nieces and nephews and 12 great-great nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by a brother-in-law and great nephew.

Calling hours are Saturday 10-11 AM with a memorial service beginning at 11 AM (September 21) at Arnold Funeral Home Hartville conducted by Ron Iwanusa. Final resting place is Mount Peace Cemetery.

Arnold, 330-877-9364

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Sept. 18, 2019
