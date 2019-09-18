|
Larry Samuel Stout
age 79, of Hartville, left his earthly home to join beloved family in Heaven, Monday, September 16, 2019. He was born August 10, 1940 in Hartville to the late Samuel and Clara (Kinsley) Stout. He retired from Monarch. He was known for his poetry and enjoyed physical fitness.
Survived by his sisters Donna (Wayne) Oswald and Mona Collins; and 7 nieces and nephews, 14 great-nieces and nephews and 12 great-great nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by a brother-in-law and great nephew.
Calling hours are Saturday 10-11 AM with a memorial service beginning at 11 AM (September 21) at Arnold Funeral Home Hartville conducted by Ron Iwanusa. Final resting place is Mount Peace Cemetery.
Published in The Repository on Sept. 18, 2019