Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Larry W. Hammond


1945 - 2020
Larry W. Hammond Obituary
Larry W. Hammond

age 74, formerly of Canton, passed away Saturday morning, January 11, 2020 in Millersburg. He was born April 2, 1945 in New Albany, IN to the late Curran and Jean (Bottorff) Hammond. Larry was a graduate of Glenwood High School, and retired from The Timken Company. He was a former member of the North Canton Jaycees, North Canton Lions Club, and Toastmasters.

He is survived by his daughter, Laura Nickas of North Canton; grandchildren, Courtney and Keith Nickas, and Camryn and Alex Casey; great-grandson, Leon Parrigan-Nickas; and special friend, Glenda Stull.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday from 6-8 pm in the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home. No ceremony is planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the North Canton Lions Club.
Published in The Repository on Jan. 13, 2020
