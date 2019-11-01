Home

Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street
Buffalo, NY 14211
716-894-4888
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
BJ Brewhouse on the Strip
LARRY W. MACHAN

LARRY W. MACHAN Obituary
Larry W. Machan

age 88, of Canton, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019. He was born in Canton to the late Lawrence and Goldie (Fox) Machan. Larry was a 1949 Timken High School graduate and had attended numerous business- related college classes, he graduated from Savings and Loan Graduate School at Indiana University. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving from 1952-1953 in Germany and played baseball with the 4th Infantry Division Special Troops Team. Larry was employed by Citizens Savings Association (FirstMerit) from 1961 until retiring in 1990, he helped establish the first data processing installation in 1963 and was President of Subsidiary (Canton Automated Systems). He was a member of Shady Hollow Country Club since 1974 and on the Board of Directors twice in five years. Larry was also a member of the American Legion and AARP. He enjoyed playing both golf and cards at Shady Hollow, vacationing in Myrtle Beach twice a year with his wife Judy, was an avid OSU and Cleveland Indian fan. Larry was proud to say he visited Hawaii twice and Australia once. In addition to his parents Larry was preceded in death by his first wife, Joyce Ritzman Machan and son-in-law, Lou Gecan.

He is survived by his wife, Judith Ann Machan whom he married in 2000 in Myrtle Beach; son, Mitchell (Linda) Machan of Canton; daughters, Jennifer Gecan of Port Colborne, Ontario, Margery Greenwood of Louisville and Holly (Timothy) Russo of Canton; grandchildren, Grace (Matt) Pittman, Erin Greenwood, Gretchen Greenwood, Brandon (Kathy) Gedrich, Tori (Dustan) Byler and Michelle Gecan; great grandchildren, Autumn Gedrich, Madeline and Phillip Pittman.

A celebration of Larry's life will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the BJ Brewhouse on the Strip. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Aultman Compassionate Care Center 2821 Woodlawn Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44708. You may sign the guest book at: arnoldfuneralhome.com

Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home,

330-455-0349
Published in The Repository on Nov. 1, 2019
