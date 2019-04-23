|
Larry W. Mitchell
age 64 of North Canton, Ohio, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Saturday April 20, 2019. He was born in Canton on Sept. 1, 1954 to the late Harry Jr. and Ruby Mitchell. He was employed by M.K. Morse Co. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by three brothers. Larry is survived by his wife of 27 years, Jan Mitchell; sons, Larry J. Mitchell and Mike Rue; three grandchildren; brothers, Chuck (Cherie) Mitchell and Rick (Bev) Mitchell.
A celebration on life will be held at a later date. Services entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
