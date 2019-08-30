Home

Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
Louisville, OH
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
Louisville, OH
LARRY WAYNE RHEA


1934 - 2019
LARRY WAYNE RHEA Obituary
Larry Wayne Rhea

age 85, of Alliance, OH passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in his home surrounded by his family. He was born May 23, 1934 in Pennington Gap, VA to the late Chauncey and Lelia (Parsons) Rhea. Larry was retired from New York Air Brake and he was an Army Veteran, serving in Korea. He was a member and past Commander of the Louisville VFW # 7490.

Larry is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Barbara (Myers) Rhea, a daughter, Denise (Stephen) Adams, a son, Harry Rhea, two step-sons, Frank and Kevin Cordia, a grandson, a great-grandson, five step-grandchildren and three step great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Andra Saunders and two brothers, Bobby and Jack Rhea. A special thank you to Sallie, Erin, Kate, Chris, Tiffany and Brittany for the wonderful care that was given to Larry and his family.

Funeral services will be 12 noon Monday at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville, OH with Pastor Bruce Hitchcock officiating. Calling hours will be 11 am-12 noon Monday morning at the funeral home. Larry will be laid to rest in Warstler Cemetery, Canton, OH. Memorial contributions may be made to the Stark County Humane Society 5100 Peach St, Louisville, OH 44641. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Aug. 30, 2019
