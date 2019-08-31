Home

Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
Louisville, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
Louisville, OH
View Map
Funeral services will be 12 noon Monday at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville, OH with Pastor Bruce Hitchcock officiating. Calling hours will be 11 am-12 noon Monday morning at the funeral home. Larry will be laid to rest in Warstler Cemetery, Canton, OH. Memorial contributions may be made to the Stark County Humane Society 5100 Peach St, Louisville, OH 44641. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Aug. 31, 2019
