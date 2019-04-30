Home

Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
Service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
Burial
Following Services
Calvary Cemetery
3469 Lincoln Way E
Massillon, OH
Larry Weirich


1934 - 2019
Larry Weirich Obituary
Larry C. Weirich

Calling hours will be Wednesday, May 1 from 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. followed by a service 1:00 p.m. at Heitger Funeral Home, 639 1st Street NE, Massillon, OH and a brief burial ceremony at Calvary Cemetery 3469 Lincoln Way E, Massillon, OH. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Larry's honor to the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF). Condolences to the family may be made at Heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home

330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Apr. 30, 2019
