Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
330-477-6721
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
Service
Monday, May 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
LASHONA CHRISTINA LAWTON


1977 - 2019
LASHONA CHRISTINA LAWTON Obituary
LaShona Christina Lawton

age 41, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019,

following a brief illness.

LaShona was born on December 23, 1977 in Canton, Ohio, to Marezella McCrary and Robert Wallace Hunt. She was a 1996 graduate of Timken Senior High School; and was a student at Full Sail University. She was formerly employed at Americorp and Subway. LaShona is preceded in death by her grandparents, Willie C. and Mavis Owens and Louise Curry Hunt.

LaShona is survived by her husband, Robert Charles Lawton; children: LaRon Kahlil Kindell, Chardonnay Lazire' Hunt, Ashante' Doree Lawton, and Christina Valice Lawton; parents, Robert and Marezella McCrary; and Robert Hunt; sister, Robin Lynn Hunt; brother, Maquan Campbell; step-sisters, Ronette (Carl) Moss, Marinett (Jayson) Hunt, Robbie McCrary, Mariah (Fred) Campbell; and a host of family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. S.W., Canton, Ohio 44710 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with services to follow at 12 p.m., with Pastor John McIntyre officiating. Interment at Forest Hill Cemetery Canton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Marezella McCrary to defray funeral expenses. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on May 4, 2019
