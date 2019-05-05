|
|
LaShona Christina Lawton
The family will receive friends on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. S.W., Canton, Ohio 44710 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with services to follow at 12 p.m., with Pastor John McIntyre officiating.
Interment at Forest Hill Cemetery Canton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Marezella McCrary to defray funeral expenses.
Reed Funeral Home,
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on May 5, 2019