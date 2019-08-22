|
Laura A. Karch
age 97, of Canton, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019 in Canton, OH. She was born on June 6, 1922 in Rochester, New York to Max and Molly (Krovetz) Bernhardt. Laura graduated from Benjamin Franklin High School and Rochester Business Institute in Rochester, New York. She was employed as Student Services Financial Aid Secretary at Kent State University, Tuscarawas Campus for 11 years, retiring in 1981. Mrs. Karch was a member of Temple Israel, Temple Sisterhood and Stollen Moments at the Temple. She was honored in 2012 for her volunteer activities at Windsor and Bethany Nursing Homes where she helped to bring the "outside world in" to the residents. At age 83 she organized volunteers to lead renewed Jewish services at the nursing homes for the benefit of the Jewish residents and their families.
Preceded in death by her husband, Milton Karch in 2005. She is survived by Son, Lee (Barbara) Karch of Canton; sister Muriel (Sidney) Eiduson of Boulder, Colorado; sister-in-law, Freda Bernhardt of Rochester, New York, several nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by Brothers, Myron and Bernard Bernhardt
Graveside services for family and friends will be held Friday 11:00 a.m. in North Lawn Cemetery with Rabbi Jon Adland officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ohio Fuzzy Pawz Shih Tzu Rescue, P O Box 356, Pataskala, Ohio 43062 . www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
(Arnold - Canton 330-456-7291)
Published in The Repository on Aug. 22, 2019