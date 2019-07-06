Home

Heitger Funeral Services, Jackson Chapel
5850 Wales Road Northwest
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 830-0148
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel
5850 Wales Ave. N.W.
Massillon, OH
LAURA CARUCCI


1961 - 2019
LAURA CARUCCI Obituary
Laura Carucci

May 10, 1961- July 4, 2019

Of Canton, passed away on Thursday morning after a brief battle with cancer.

Beloved daughter of Robert and Judith Ciani; sister to Lynda (Mark) Walker; Laura was born and raised on Long Island, N.Y. where she met and married husband John Carucci. They shared 37 wonderful years of marriage and raised two sons, Robert Carucci (Andrea Carosiello) and Brian (Amanda) Carucci and cherished one granddaughter, Gwen Carucci (who may or may not have been Laura's favorite). Laura was an amazing mother and grandmother who devoted her life to raising her family. She will be deeply missed for her caring nature, guidance and light. Her spirit will live on through her family.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave. N.W., Jackson Twp. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Stark County Humane Society, P. O. Box 7077, Canton, OH 44705. Please leave condolences on our tribute wall at www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel 330-830-0148
Published in The Repository on July 6, 2019
