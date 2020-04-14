|
Laura Corinne McGovern
89, of Canton, Ohio, died peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on Thursday, April 9, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Lee; her two children, Kelly (Mark) Mallen and Brian McGovern; two grandsons, Josh and Noah Mallen, granddaughter, McKenzie Mallen; niece, Patti Grimes; and multiple extended family and friends that she adored.
In honoring her wishes, she will be cremated and there will be a private graveside service for immediate family only, held at a later date. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com
Heritage Cremation Society
330-875-5770
Published in The Repository on Apr. 14, 2020