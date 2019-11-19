|
|
Laura Jane Gross
Funeral service will be at 12 PM on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON CHAPEL with Rev. Brian Nutt officiating.
Family and friends may visit from 10-12 PM prior to the service. Burial will take place at Pleasant Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Stark County Humane Society or St. Jude Hospital's. The family invites you to visit:
www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home,
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Nov. 19, 2019