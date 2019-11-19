Home

Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
LAURA JANE GROSS


1942 - 2019
LAURA JANE GROSS Obituary
Laura Jane Gross

Funeral service will be at 12 PM on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON CHAPEL with Rev. Brian Nutt officiating.

Family and friends may visit from 10-12 PM prior to the service. Burial will take place at Pleasant Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Stark County Humane Society or St. Jude Hospital's. The family invites you to visit:

www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home,

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Nov. 19, 2019
