Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mark R Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Bueno
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura L. Bueno

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Laura L. Bueno Obituary
Laura L. Bueno

age 87 of Canal Fulton, Ohio passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019. She was born on May 25, 1931 in Norfolk, Va. Laura retired from the Hoover Company following 20 years of service. She was an avid reader, enjoyed cooking and loved spending time with her dogs.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Anne Eddy and her brother, Robert Eddy. Laura is survived by her sons, Emil (Connie) Bueno, David (Julie) Bueno, William Bueno; her six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Lynn Eddy and her dear friends, Cora Hallabaugh and Regina Latino.

A graveside service will be held for family and friends at North Lawn Cemetery. Services entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home, North Canton, OH

330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now