|
|
Laura L. Bueno
age 87 of Canal Fulton, Ohio passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019. She was born on May 25, 1931 in Norfolk, Va. Laura retired from the Hoover Company following 20 years of service. She was an avid reader, enjoyed cooking and loved spending time with her dogs.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Anne Eddy and her brother, Robert Eddy. Laura is survived by her sons, Emil (Connie) Bueno, David (Julie) Bueno, William Bueno; her six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Lynn Eddy and her dear friends, Cora Hallabaugh and Regina Latino.
A graveside service will be held for family and friends at North Lawn Cemetery. Services entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home, North Canton, OH
330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 26, 2019