Laura L. (Byrd) Keith
age 49, of Canton passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the Aultman Compassionate Care Center. She was born September 15, 1970 in Jacksonville, Florida, she is a graduate of Timken High School and received her bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Kent State University. Laura was loved by many, had a green thumb when it came to house plants, loved her family with a strong passion, and was known for being incredibly intelligent.
She is survived by her children Daniel Henderson II of Cincinnati, Jennifer Henderson, Jasmin Henderson, and Jade Parker all of Canton; mother Judith Byrd; brothers Eric (Donna) Byrd of Chicago, and Bryce Byrd of Canton; grandchildren Mathew A. Young II, Bentley M. Griffith, Oliver J. Henderson, and Aria J. Henderson; and "Mom" Shirley Kennard.
Calling hours will be held Thursday, October 17 from 4 – 6:30 PM at the Arnold Funeral Home, 1517 Market Ave N, Memorial Service will follow at 6:30 PM at the Funeral Home. Please feel free to wear bright colors to the services.
Arnold-Canton 330-456-7291
www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Oct. 13, 2019