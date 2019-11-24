Home

Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Laura L. Kier


1928 - 2019
Laura L. Kier Obituary
Laura L. Kier

age 91, of Canton passed away Nov. 15, 2019 following a brief illness. Born in Canton on Jan. 10, 1928 to her parents the late James I. and Olive (Giffin) Kier. She was a 1946 graduate of Lincoln High School and a 1950 graduate of Muskingum College receiving her B.S. in Education. She was a former school teacher having taught the blind, was textbook consultant for ten years and retired from Houghton Miffin Co, as Editor after twenty years of service. Laura was a member of Northminister Presbyterian Church, former deacon at the church, Canton College Club and McKinley Museum Women's Auxiliary.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, James Kier, Rev. W. Ralph Kier, Thomas I Kier and John R. Kier; two sisters, Lois J. Reed and Anna Doll and sisters-in-law, Zeora Kier and Betty Kier. Survived by her sister-in-law, Mary Kier of Hilliard; nieces, Diane Kier Hilliard, Ohio, Lurene Gasser of Canton; nephew, Dwight Kier of North Canton, Ohio. There are several other nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews also surviving. Her special caregivers, Vickie and Greg Brown of Massillon, Ohio.

There will be no calling hours nor funeral service. At her request, her body will be cremated and will be buried in Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Northminister Presbyterian Church. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Nov. 24, 2019
