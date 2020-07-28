1/1
Laura L. Lasick
Laura L. Lasick

Age 94, of Louisville, died Saturday following an extended illness. Born in Woodsfield, Ohio she was the daughter of the late Julius and Clara (Biedenbach) Haren and lived in the Canton area most of her life. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the St. Joseph Altar Rosary Society.

She is survived by her sons, Jeffrey (Lois) Lasick of North Canton, Stephen (Cheryl) Lasick of Canton, Joseph (Janet) Lasick, Jr. of Lake Topps, Wash; daughter, Linda (Barry) Braucher of North Canton; sister, Margaret Hamad of Cuyahoga Falls; 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Lasick Sr. who died in 2001; two brothers and five sisters.

Mass of Christian burial will be Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Church with Msgr. Frank A. Carfagna as celebrant. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Wackerly Funeral Home. Donations may be made in her name to the American Cancer Society. For those unable to attend services you may register on line at our: "On Line Registry Page' at www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com

(Wackerly 330 455-5235)

Published in The Repository on Jul. 28, 2020.
