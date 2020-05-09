Laura M. Lowe
1968 - 2020
Laura M. Lowe

born March 25, 1968, passed away at her Cincinnati home May 5, 2020. A former Canton resident, she was an active member of The Players Guild. She was president and founding member of the League of Cincinnati Theatres. Laura's business provided grant-writing services to nonprofits. She is survived by her parents, Jerry and JaNoel Lowe.

Published in The Repository on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 9, 2020
Dear Jerry and JaNoel, my heart-felt sympathy and condolences are sent to you. I am very saddened by this news. May God bless you both.
Tony
Friend
