Laura M. Lowe
born March 25, 1968, passed away at her Cincinnati home May 5, 2020. A former Canton resident, she was an active member of The Players Guild. She was president and founding member of the League of Cincinnati Theatres. Laura's business provided grant-writing services to nonprofits. She is survived by her parents, Jerry and JaNoel Lowe.
Published in The Repository on May 9, 2020.