Laura (Worrell – May) Rushe



August 19, 1934 - September 22, 2020



Laura Rushe passed away on Tuesday September 22, 2020 at her home. Laura was born August 19, 1934 to the late Willis and Pearl Barnes. She loved playing bingo and cards with her family and grandchildren.



She will be greatly missed by her sons George (Betsy) Worrell Jr. of Bolivar, Raymond (Becky) Worrell of Canton, James (Sherry) Worrell of Minerva and Daughter Peggy (Harry) Wheeler of Canton. She was preceded in death by her late husband Roy Rushe of Canton. She is survived by her sister Lisa Croston and brother Kim Higgs.



There will be no funeral or calling hours as Laura's wish was to be cremated. Rest in peace Mom, you are going to be missed dearly. Your loving family.



