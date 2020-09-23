Lauren Lee Horning



Affectionately known as Yaya, passed away suddenly on September 9, 2020, in Wilmington, N.C. She joins her mother, Linda Lawrence Dacar, and brother, Jason Large.



She is survived by her beloved son, Cooper Wright, fiance, Thomas Casey, brother, Brad Large (Donna), step-father, Joseph Dacar, a nephew, nieces and countless friends. Lauren was born in Canton, Ohio on July 12, 1978 to Linda Dacar and James Horning. She remained in Canton until relocating to Wilmington, N.C. in 1990. She treasured her son Cooper and was always quick to sing his praise. She had an affinity for cheering on literally every Ohio sports team...a Browns backer until the end. Lauren will be remembered for her big heart and quick wit. There will be a virtual service on Zoom for family and friends.



