LAUREN LEE HORNING
1978 - 2020
Lauren Lee Horning

Affectionately known as Yaya, passed away suddenly on September 9, 2020, in Wilmington, N.C. She joins her mother, Linda Lawrence Dacar, and brother, Jason Large.

She is survived by her beloved son, Cooper Wright, fiance, Thomas Casey, brother, Brad Large (Donna), step-father, Joseph Dacar, a nephew, nieces and countless friends. Lauren was born in Canton, Ohio on July 12, 1978 to Linda Dacar and James Horning. She remained in Canton until relocating to Wilmington, N.C. in 1990. She treasured her son Cooper and was always quick to sing his praise. She had an affinity for cheering on literally every Ohio sports team...a Browns backer until the end. Lauren will be remembered for her big heart and quick wit. There will be a virtual service on Zoom for family and friends.

Published in The Repository on Sep. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

September 22, 2020
The world was better with you in it. I'm so grateful to have known you. You were a loving mom and a reliable friend. I'll miss you terribly.
Jennifer Alexander
Friend
September 22, 2020
Oh Lauren I will miss your laugh. You were always there to lift me up. I will forever miss you.
Mindy Beaman
Friend
September 22, 2020
Lauren my heart has been broken by the loss of your light. You brought so much to my life and that of our fellow JJBs. Thank you for being a part of our family and for sharing all of Cooper’s milestones and successes with us. You both are forever part of our family.
Kristin Villano
Friend
