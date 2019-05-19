|
|
Laurence "Larry" Adair Merriman
90, died May 12, 2019 in Daniel Island, S.C. following a brief illness. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Patricia "Pat"; three sons and three daughters-in-law, (Mark and Heidi in Newport Beach, Calf., Mike and Linda in Daniel Island, S.C. and Jeff and Tracey in North Canton); six grandchildren, (Meghan (Chris), Connor, Heather Kay (Kyle), Corinne, Matthew (Nora) and Nicole); and many friends. Larry and Pat were long-time residents of Canton and Longboat Key, Fla.L but had recently moved to Daniel Island, S.C.
Larry was born on October 22, 1928 in Wellsville, Ohio and graduated from Allegheny College in Meadville, Pa. After working as a sales representative for Sherwin Williams and a sales representative and then Executive Vice President of Sales for Arnold Corporation, he founded GBS Corp. (fka Graphic Business Systems) in 1971. GBS grew from a small operation run out of his home to a diverse company that employs hundreds of people. Even at the age of 90, Larry remained active in the business and served as its Chairman of the Board of Directors. Motivated by a concern for all of his employees and a desire to ensure their financial security, Larry sold GBS to all of the employees twenty years ago. Since that time, the company has grown in value at a pace that far exceeded the growth in the stock market. This has greatly benefitted GBS's hundreds of employee-owners and allowed them to prosper as the company prospered. Larry and Pat were big supporters of many philanthropic organizations in Canton (including United Way, Stark Community Foundation, Child & Adolescent Behavioral Health, Arts in Stark, and St. Joan of Arc Parish) and in Sarasota, Fla. (including the Ringling Museum, Asolo Theatre, Mote Marine Laboratory, and St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church). They also strongly supported educational institutions, including the University of Notre Dame, from which all three of their sons graduated; and Allegheny College, his alma mater. In younger years, Larry and Pat traveled extensively. They developed an appreciation for Russian art and became avid collectors. Also, Larry loved golf and had the good fortune to play into his 80s. He was a wonderful husband to Pat. His success and encouragement allowed their sons and their sons' families to pursue their aspirations, and his generosity enhanced the organizations that he loved and supported. He led a wonderful and rewarding life. He will be greatly missed.
Friends may call Thursday, May 30th from 5-8 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, May 31st at 10 a.m. at Saint Joan of Arc Church with Father G. David Weikart as celebrant. Burial will be in North Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Child & Adolescent Behavioral Health. Condolences may be made to:
www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on May 19, 2019