Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
Laurie Eileen Marteny


1959 - 2019
Laurie Eileen Marteny Obituary
Laurie Eileen Marteny

Age 60 of Navarre, passed away on December 27, 2019. She was born in Canton, Ohio on August 25, 1959. She loved being a wife, mother, nana, daughter, and wonderful friend. She was a kind-hearted, caring, loving woman, who loved to cook and spend time with her family. She enjoyed playing cards, and going to the game room to play triple seven's and keno, which she was very good at. She quickly solved cross-word puzzles and loved to sing, dance, and listen to George Straight.

She is survived by her husband and partner of 40 years, Frank Marteny; children, Melissa Marteny, Kristy Marteny, Amanda Marteny, Tracey Robinson, and Eric Robinson,; grandchildren, Collin Marteny, Madison Marteny, Aydan Marteny, Carter Marteny, Kaitlynn Marteny, Ava Marteny, Adalyn Marteny, Tyler Richards, Kayla Randolph, Jaydien Randolph, Miranda Robinson, and Blake Robinson; mother, Judy and step-father, John Bayer; sister, Joni (Mike) Williman; and step-brother, Tim Bayer. She is preceded by her father, Larry Flickinger; and step-brother, Todd Bayer.

Friends and Family may call on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home.

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Jan. 4, 2020
