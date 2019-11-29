|
Laurie J. Maser
60, passed away at home peacefully on Nov. 25, 2019. She was born in Massillon on Jan. 5, 1959 to the late Charles Biehl and the late Mary (Martin) Biehl– Dewalt. Laurie loved her family, friends and dogs. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Massillon.
She is survived by her husband, Drew Maser, whom she married on Sept. 2, 1978; children, Benjamin (Liddy) of Philadelphia, Pa., and Erin (Jen) of Massillon; a grandson, Hayes; and a brother, Dan Biehl (Mark) of Massillon. In addition to her parents, Laurie is preceded in death by a sister, Barb Biehl.
Friends and family may gather at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 from 6 p.m.–8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Mary's Catholic Church, by Fr. Edward Gretchko. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com. Memorial contributions may be made to The Stark County Humane Society.
Paquelet Funeral Home and Crematory
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Nov. 29, 2019