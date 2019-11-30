Home

Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Laurie J. Maser


1959 - 2019
Laurie J. Maser Obituary
Laurie J. Maser

Friends and family may gather at the Paquelet

Funeral Home on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 from 6 p.m.–

8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Mary's Catholic Church, by Fr. Edward Gretchko. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.paquelet. com. Memorial contributions may be made to The Stark County Humane

Society.

Paquelet Funeral Home

and Crematory

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Nov. 30, 2019
