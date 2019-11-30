|
|
|
Laurie J. Maser
Friends and family may gather at the Paquelet
Funeral Home on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 from 6 p.m.–
8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Mary's Catholic Church, by Fr. Edward Gretchko. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.paquelet. com. Memorial contributions may be made to The Stark County Humane
Society.
Paquelet Funeral Home
and Crematory
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Nov. 30, 2019