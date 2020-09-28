1/1
Laverda J. Dearman
Laverda J. Dearman

Age 90, of Canton South passed away on September 26, 2020. She was born in Tippecanoe, Ohio on April 25, 1930 to the late Rupert and Alice Hicks. She worked as a music teacher and played the piano and organ for the North Industry Methodist Church. She also taught piano at home and at the music stores. Laverda was best known for her heart and her compassion towards those in her community. She opened her home to everyone; mentoring women with special needs. She enjoyed baking and gardening and playing the piano at home and nursing homes. She loved her family and will be dearly missed.

In addition to her parents, Laverda is preceded in death by her son, Joseph Dearman and the father of her children, Frank Dearman. She is survived by her children, Candace Pryor, Daniel (Ann) Dearman, Amy (Brian) Simon; ten grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; sister, Lorena Nattress; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Trinity Gospel Temple Food Giveaway Program.

Calling hours with social distancing enforced will take place on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Services will be private for the family. Laverda will be laid to rest at Greenmont Union Cemetery in Freeport, Ohio. For those wishing to send condolences please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel

330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
