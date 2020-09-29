1/
Laverda J. Dearman
Laverda J.

Dearman

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Trinity Gospel Temple Food Giveaway Program.

Calling hours with social distancing enforced will take place on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Services will be private for the family. Laverda will be laid to rest at Greenmont Union Cemetery in Freeport, Ohio. For those wishing to send condolences please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home

Canton Chapel

330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
