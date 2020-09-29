Laverda J.
Dearman
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Trinity Gospel Temple Food Giveaway Program.
Calling hours with social distancing enforced will take place on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Services will be private for the family. Laverda will be laid to rest at Greenmont Union Cemetery in Freeport, Ohio. For those wishing to send condolences please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home
Canton Chapel
330-477-6721