Laverne W. Henry
age 83 of Massillon, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born August 2, 1936, in Massillon the son of the late Howard and Ethel (Hambach) Henry.
Laverne was a veteran of the U.S. Navy having served on the USS Bennington. He retired from Timken Company. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church where he was in the Choir and was a lector. He also sang in the Greater Canton Men's Chorus and was a member of the Massillon Senior Center and chorus.
Laverne is survived by his wife of 61 years, Elizabeth "Penny" (Horvath) Henry; sons, Patrick (Michelle) Henry and Paul (Tami) Henry; brother, Ed Henry; sister, Rita Beck; six grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughters, Bernadine Henry and Robin Henry; and brothers, Alan Henry and Howard Henry, Jr.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 St. Mary Catholic Church at 11 A.M. with Fr. Edward Gretchko celebrant. Calling hours will be held at the church prior to the mass beginning at 10 A.M. Burial to follow the service at St. Mary Cemetery in Massillon. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to SAM Center, 413 Lincoln Way E., Massillon, Ohio 44646. Messages of condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com
