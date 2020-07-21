1/
Laverne W. Henry
Laverne W. Henry

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 St. Mary Catholic Church at 11 A.M. with Fr. Edward Gretchko celebrant. Calling hours will be held at the church prior to the mass beginning at 10 A.M. Burial to follow the service at St. Mary Cemetery in Massillon. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to SAM Center, 413 Lincoln Way E., Massillon, Ohio 44646. Messages of condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory - Massillon Chapel 330-833-3248

Published in The Repository on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Calling hours
10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
JUL
22
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
JUL
22
Burial
St. Mary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Heitger Funeral Services
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
