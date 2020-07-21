Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Laverne's life story with friends and family

Share Laverne's life story with friends and family





Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 St. Mary Catholic Church at 11 A.M. with Fr. Edward Gretchko celebrant. Calling hours will be held at the church prior to the mass beginning at 10 A.M. Burial to follow the service at St. Mary Cemetery in Massillon. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to SAM Center, 413 Lincoln Way E., Massillon, Ohio 44646. Messages of condolences to the family may be made at



Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory - Massillon Chapel 330-833-3248

Laverne W. HenryMass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 St. Mary Catholic Church at 11 A.M. with Fr. Edward Gretchko celebrant. Calling hours will be held at the church prior to the mass beginning at 10 A.M. Burial to follow the service at St. Mary Cemetery in Massillon. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to SAM Center, 413 Lincoln Way E., Massillon, Ohio 44646. Messages of condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory - Massillon Chapel 330-833-3248

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store