|
|
LaWanda E. Gatts
Heaven opened the gates for LaWanda on April 30, 2019 at the age of 93. She passed away peacefully at Green Meadows. She was born March 23, 1926 and lead a very Christian life. Her life was her church, her children, her grandkids and her great-grandkids. She was a volunteer at Doctors Hospital and was an active member and teacher at her church.
She was proceeded in death by her husband, Leon; her son, Tim and an infant son and daughter. She is survived by her daughter, Brenda (Bob) Miller; her granddaughter, Chris Pumneo (great-grandkids, Justin and Tyler); grandson, Derek (Noel) Gatts (great-grandkids, Parker, Easton and Bellamy); granddaughter, Megan (Cliff) Seeman (great-grandkids, Bennett, Clark and Parker).
Per LaWanda there will be no services.
Published in The Repository on May 2, 2019