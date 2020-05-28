Lawrence C. Werstler
age 83, of Canton passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020. He was born in Hartville on Aug. 1, 1936 to Carl and Dorothy Werstler. Throughout his life Lawrence enjoyed many activities and was very active in his community. He was an avid bowler and a member of the Eagles. He worked as a sales representative and division manager and was owner of Your Pizza Shop. He was also a veteran of the United States Coast Guard. Lawrence greatly enjoyed sports as well. He assisted with the spring training for the Cleveland Indians, was inducted into the Amateur Softball Hall of Fame, and even headed the Ohio Senior Olympics. What he loved most, however, was the Lord and his family.
In addition to his parents, Lawrence is preceded in death by his sister, Carrie Spayde and brother-in-law, Butch Spayde. He is survived by his loving wife, his "Special Kay", Kay Werstler; children, Cheryl (John) Corriea, Deborah (George Lechner) Werstler, Marlene Washburn, Larry (Sharon) Werstler, Aubrey (Vanessa) Werstler, Tanya Ullman; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Roger (Karen) Werstler; and sister, Norma (Jerry) Woods.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Special Olympics. Calling hours with social distancing being enforced will be held Monday from 1pm-3pm at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON Chapel. Service will be private for immediate family. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
age 83, of Canton passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020. He was born in Hartville on Aug. 1, 1936 to Carl and Dorothy Werstler. Throughout his life Lawrence enjoyed many activities and was very active in his community. He was an avid bowler and a member of the Eagles. He worked as a sales representative and division manager and was owner of Your Pizza Shop. He was also a veteran of the United States Coast Guard. Lawrence greatly enjoyed sports as well. He assisted with the spring training for the Cleveland Indians, was inducted into the Amateur Softball Hall of Fame, and even headed the Ohio Senior Olympics. What he loved most, however, was the Lord and his family.
In addition to his parents, Lawrence is preceded in death by his sister, Carrie Spayde and brother-in-law, Butch Spayde. He is survived by his loving wife, his "Special Kay", Kay Werstler; children, Cheryl (John) Corriea, Deborah (George Lechner) Werstler, Marlene Washburn, Larry (Sharon) Werstler, Aubrey (Vanessa) Werstler, Tanya Ullman; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Roger (Karen) Werstler; and sister, Norma (Jerry) Woods.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Special Olympics. Calling hours with social distancing being enforced will be held Monday from 1pm-3pm at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON Chapel. Service will be private for immediate family. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 28, 2020.