LawrenceClifford Tull Jr.age 86, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Born on September 14, 1934 in Alliance, OH to the late Lawrence C. Sr. and Edna (Kirksey) Tull. A veteran of the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War.He is survived by his daughters, Debra J. (David) Drone of Tallmadge, OH, Rochelle M. (Brian) Murray of Toledo, OH, four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and one on the way.There are no calling hours and a private service will be held. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.